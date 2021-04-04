SC Hearing On Delhi Riots To Bombay HC's Verdict On Param Bir Singh: Key Cases On April 5

On April 5, several crucial matters will be taken up by the Supreme Court and other courts in the country. The apex court is scheduled to hear the petition of the Delhi Police challenging the Delhi High Court order that granted bail to three accused, Junaid, Chand Mohammad and Irshad in the Delhi riots case. The Delhi High Court had granted bail to the three accused while stating that there was absence of any direct, circumstantial or forensic evidence proving their motive to commit the offence.

SC to hear PDP leader Abdul Nazir Maudany

Supreme Court is scheduled to hear PDP leader Abdul Nazir Maudany plea for relaxation of his bail condition and permit him to stay in his hometown in Kerala till the pendency of the trial in the 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast case, in which he is an accused. It highlighted in the application of Maudany that his health was getting worse and suitable health care was not available due to the pandemic situation and the stay in Bengaluru was causing him excessive financial burden.

SC to hear Yediyurappa in corruption case

On April 5, the Supreme Court to hear Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa in a corruption case concerning the 2011 de-notification of a housing project proposal for middle and low-income groups on 26 acres in Bengaluru, allegedly to make “illegal monetary gain”. Karnataka High Court had directed a special court for corruption cases to reinstate an old case against Yediyurappa that had been dropped by a Sessions Court in July 2016.

SC to hear Amrapali dispute

The Supreme Court will hear the matter related to the Amrapali dispute on April 5. In the last hearing the court had given one week's time to the Centre to indicate how much funds it could provide for completion of the real estate firm Amrapali’s stalled housing projects under the distress fund corpus of Rs 25,000 crore set up to revive their construction.

SC to decide judicial officer for Coal scam case

Supreme Court is scheduled to decide on Monday the name of the judicial officer who would replace special judge Bharat Parashar to conduct trials in the sensational coal scam cases pending since 2014. The apex court recently took note of a letter from the Delhi High Court's Registrar General that permission be granted to nominate or post another suitable presiding judicial officer as special judge in place of Parashar who since 2014 has been conducting trials in coal scam cases. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on March 15 had requested the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to provide names of five trial court judges of "high calibre and absolute integrity" for appointing one of them as the special judge to replace Parashar.

Delhi HC to hear Sharukh Pathan's bail plea

Delhi High Court is scheduled on April 5 to hear the interim bail plea of Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan. The High Court had earlier denied bail plea to Pathan in February 2021 by saying that the accused is alleged to have participated in the riots and has been duly identified. His picture speaks volumes about the involvement and the conduct of the accused on the said day, the court said in its observation while denying him bail. Shahrukh Pathan had pointed a gun from a close range at a head police constable during the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Bombay HC's verdict in Parambir Singh vs Anil Deshmukh

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its verdict on April 5 over the plea filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI probe into the alleged malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The Court on March 31 reserved its order on Singh's petition. Param Bir Singh has also accused the Maharastra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations and had also sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray apprising him of the alleged malpractices of Deshmukh.