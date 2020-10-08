Disha Salian Case: SC Adjourns PIL Seeking CBI Probe To Oct 12; CJI Offers Suggestion

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian on October 12. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde on Thursday adjourned the matter as the counsel of petitioner Vineet Dhanda was not present for the virtual hearing. The Bench also suggested the advocate appearing for Dhanda to consider approaching the Bombay High Court with his plea.

The PIL seeks a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian along with Sushant claiming that the two cases are inter-linked. The petition also seeks directions to the Mumbai Police to provide a report on the detailed investigation in the suspicious deaths of the two individuals as the cases seem to be connected.

The petitioner further stated that Salian's case file is missing or has been deleted. "After perusal of the same if this court finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter may be referred to the CBI for further investigation," the plea said.

READ | Sushant's Friend Yuvraj Reiterates, 'Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Will Crack Open The Case'

READ | Disha Salian-Rohan Rai's 'building security Changed; 7 Vehicles Had Come': Guard's Brother

Disha Salian's death

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The Mumbai Police had called it a suicide, though evidence and accounts have contested that claim, including Republic's own investigations. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has also contended that Rohan Rai - Disha Salian's fiance - knows the details of what happened on the night of her death but has been missing since then. Rane insists that Rohan Rai must be summoned by the CBI for questioning. A few days after Salian's death on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment.

READ | On Disha Salian Case, Nitesh Rane Reveals Why He Waited; Curious About CBI's 'first' Move

READ | Rohan Rai Told Me Disha Salian Couldn't Commit Suicide: Friend Ashish On June 7 & 9 Events

(With inputs from agency)