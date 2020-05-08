SC Hears Plea Seeking To Discontinue Use Of 'social Distancing' As A Phrase

The Supreme Court on Friday heard a petition raising objection to the term 'social distancing' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The PIL which has been filed by Hyderabad-based advocate Dr. B. Karthik Navayan sought directions for the discontinuation of the phrase hinting the underlying connection that it had with the case system.

The plea contended that the term "social distancing" must be replaced by "physical distancing" or "individual distancing" since these words were also effective enough in propagating the message of maintaining a respectable distance from people amid the widespread contagion.

Read: Indiana Supreme Court To Hold May Oral Arguments Remotely

Read: US: Sound Of A Toilet Flush Heard During Supreme Court's Live Broadcast

"....direct them to stop using the word "Social Distancing" and start using "Physical Distancing" or "Individual Distancing" or "Safe Distancing" or "Disease Distancing" or any other appropriate word that was used to prevent the similar pandemics that happened earlier in the world, for the better interest of our country, society and to uphold the spirit of the constitution of India," the petition read.

Navayan highlighted that the term 'social distancing' could lead to "furthering the existing discriminatory caste-based social practices" such as practices of untouchability. In his plea, he also quoted an incident of Tamil cine lyrist, belonging to a non- scheduled community who allegedly in a video stated that the world was beginning to understand 'their practices' against the SC/STs of social distancing which was now being used to combat Coronavirus.

The petitioner urged that since the WHO has also begun using the phrase "physical distancing", India should also immediately give up the use of "social distancing" as a phrase and replace it with 'physical distancing' instead.

Read: Supreme Court Reserves Order On High-speed Internet Ban In J&K; Will Consider All Issues

Read: India's COVID Count At 56,342 From 14.4 Lakh Tests, With 1,886 Deaths & 16,540 Recoveries