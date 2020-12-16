SC Impleads 8 Farmer Unions In Pleas Seeking Removal Of Protesters From Delhi Borders

The Supreme Court on Wednesday impleaded 8 farmer unions as respondents in the petitions seeking the removal of protestors from the borders at the national capital. They are as follows- Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rakesh Tikait), BKU- Sidhupur, BKU- Rajewal, BKU- Lakhowal, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, BKU- Dakaunda, BKU- Doaba and Kul Hind Kisan Federation. They have to respond to the notice by Thursday. Moreover, the petitioners have been allowed to serve the copies of these petitions upon these farmers' associations.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, Prem Singh Bhangu of the Kul Hind Kisan Federation remarked, "We are not in favour of any deadlock. We have said that repeal all these three laws. These are unconstitutional and anti-farmers."

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian grants permission to implead farmer organisations. The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow. https://t.co/eWtZjY9rjd — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

The original petitioner Rishabh Sharma had argued that the blocking of the roads and border points has affected the persons travelling to Delhi for medical treatment. According to Sharma, it was necessary to avoid such a mass gathering owing to the possibility of COVID-19 spread among the protesters. The law student lamented the fact that the farmers were not willing to move to the dedicated ground in Burari, thereby causing trouble for the commuters. In his prayer, the petitioner demanded a direction to open all borders of the national capital. Moreover, he called for the shifting of protesters to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

BKU (Kisan) halts agitation

A day earlier, the UP-based Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) decided to suspend their agitation pertaining to the farm laws for one month. While BKU (K) has not been part of the farmers' stir at the Delhi borders, it has been holding protests at the district level in Uttar Pradesh. A delegation comprising members from this farmers' union met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital.

While the memorandum submitted to Tomar made it clear that the BKU (K) backs the three agricultural laws, it put forth some suggestions. For instance, it urged the Centre to draft another law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, alleging that the middlemen purchase crops at a lower rate from farmers and sell it to the government at MSP. Furthermore, the union's leaders argued that farmers should be permitted to approach the civil courts for the resolution of disputes.

