SC Issues Maha Assembly Secy Notice On Letter To Arnab; 'Intent Seems To Be To Intimidate'

Making strong observations, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to appear before the Apex Court and show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for the letter authored by him to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for disclosing the privilege notice to the SC. The Apex Court also granted Arnab Goswami protection from arrest in terms of the proceedings of the breach of privilege motion.

'We find it extremely difficult to overlook it': SC

Making strong observations over a letter written by the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary to Arnab Goswami on October 13 warning of contempt over Arnab disclosing privilege committee missives in moving the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court observed 'we have a serious question on the author of this letter and we find it extremely difficult to overlook this.' 'How dare he say this, what is Article 32 for?' the CJI added.

“The intention of the author of the letter seems to be to be to intimidate the petitioner because he approached this court,” the Supreme Court observed, adding, “The above statements are unprecedented and have a tendency to bring the administration of Justice into disrepute.”

The 60-page privilege notice against Arnab Goswami was sent after privilege motions were moved against him by Shiv Sena MLAs in both houses in Maharashtra. The notice said that Arnab Goswami has breached the privileges of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, and has threatened to jail him if he does not apologise. Giving the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary two weeks notice to show cause as to why contempt should not be issued against him in terms of Article 129 of the Constitution of India, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that in the meanwhile, "petitioner (Arnab Goswami) will not be arrested in pursuance of the present proceedings."

'I will continue to question Uddhav Thackery'

In response to the privilege motion moved against him, Arnab Goswami had released a statement. He said that Maharashtra assembly has sent him a notice threatening to jail him, but he will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives. He added that he has decided to contest the notice.

