SC Issues Notice On Pleas Challenging ED Director's Extension; Next Hearing After 10 Days

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on the petitions challenging the extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure. A Supreme Court bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked the Centre to file a response and posted the case for hearing after 10 days. The petitioners in this case include Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and party colleague Dr Jaya Thakur, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, activist Vineet Narain and advocate ML Sharma.

Row over ED director's extension

While Mishra was appointed as the director of the central agency for two years via an order dated 19 November 2018, he was given a one-year extension by retrospectively amending the appointment order on 13 November 2020. Back then, NGO Common Cause filed a petition in the SC demanding the quashing of this order and the appointment of a new ED Director as per the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003. But in September last year, a two-judge bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai upheld the retrospective extension given to Mishra.

On 8 September 2021, the SC observed, "We've upheld the power of the Union of India to extend the tenure beyond two 2 years. However, we hold that such power has to be extended only in rare circumstances. It can be given to facilitate ongoing investigation. Any extension of tenure during superannuation should be for a short period". Taking into account the fact that Mishra's term was ending in November 2021, it directed that he shouldn't be given any further extension.

Just days before Mishra's retirement, the President promulgated an ordinance amending Section 25 of the CVC Act to allow the extension of the tenure of the ED Director up to 5 years from the date of appointment. Subsequently, the ED Director's term was extended for one more year, i.e till 17 November 2022. The aforesaid ordinance was replaced by the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act which was cleared by the Parliament in December 2021.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the court to hear the matter at short notice. When the CJI asked him about the process for the selection of the ED Director, Singhvi responded that the committee responsible for his appointment does not include any external person. On the other hand, he highlighted that the CBI Director is appointed by a three-member panel of the PM, CJI and the Leader of Opposition.