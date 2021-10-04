SC Issues Notice To 43 Farmer Bodies, Asks 'why Protest On Street When Laws Are In Court'

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the farmers for continuing their agitation against the Farm Laws, asking why they were protesting when the matter had been brought to courts. While listening to an application by Kisan Mahapanchayat, a bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar questioned whether the right to protest was an absolute right, and raised concern over the blockade of roads between Delhi and Noida.

Observing that it had stayed the 3 Farm Laws, the bench asked, "We have to decide the legal question on when you have approached courts, then how can you protest on the same issue. There is nothing to be implemented. What are the farmers protesting about? When farmers are in court challenging the laws, why protest on street?"

The SC also issued a notice to 43 farmers' organizations including farmer leaders and activists such as Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav over the blockade of roads. Responses have been sought from the parties over the continued protests. Justice A M Khanwilkar noted, "The three farm laws are not in place and the Centre has given an undertaking not to implement them... so why are the farmers protesting, against what?" The matter has been slated for further hearing on October 20.

Supreme Court issues notice to 43 farmers' organisations on an application seeking to make them parties before the top court in a PIL against the blockade of roads between Delhi to Noida due to farmers' protests against the three agriculture laws pic.twitter.com/yVguADqLBb — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

“Highways cannot be blocked perpetually”: SC

This is the third time that the Supreme Court has observed that farmers cannot perpetually block the highways in the name of protests. While hearing the grievances of the commoners over the blockade of the roads by farmers, the Apex Court had asked on Thursday, "How can highways be blocked perpetually? Where does it end"? It observed that grievances should be resolved through judicial forums, agitation and parliamentary debates instead. Moreover, Justice Kaul stressed that the SC had already laid down the law in this regard and it was the duty of the executive to implement it.

In another hearing on Friday, the Apex Court had again come down hard on the farmers’ group and said that they have “strangulated the entire city”. The Apex Court had dismissed the hearing of the plea and held that the farmer’s group had already strangulated the entire city by blocking the highways on the outskirts and now they want to blockade the inside of the city.