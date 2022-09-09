The Supreme Court on Friday while hearing petitions challenging the remission & release granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case posted the matter for hearing after three weeks. The Apex Court was hearing the pleas filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali and TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The top court issued notice to all 11 released convicts and has asked the Gujarat government to reply in two weeks.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna was hearing the plea challenging the decision of the state to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of fourteen members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Supreme Court also asked the Gujarat government to file all the relevant documents including the remission order of the convicts in the case.

Notably, the 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case were released last month. The convicts were set free under Gujarat's remission policy after their application for remission of the sentence was allowed. They had been convicted in 2008 and were sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of rape and murder of her family members.

Earlier on August 25, a bench headed by then Chief Justice N V Ramana (retired) issued notices to the Centre and the Gujarat government on the pleas filed by CPI(M) and TMC leaders a day before demitting office.

Opposition leaders move SC to challenge the remission

The Supreme Court on August 25 agreed to hear Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's plea challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. The court issued a notice to the Gujarat government and issued directions to implead the released convicts.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped by these 11 convicts while she and her family were fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the family members killed. The 11 convicted in the case walked out free after completing 15 years in jail from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.