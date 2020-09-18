SC Issues Notice To State On Plea Challenging Demolition Of Patna's Collectorate Building

On Friday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Bihar government on a plea challenging the Patna High Court's order that gave a nod to the Municipal Corporation to proceed with the demolition of the iconic Collectorate Building in Patna City. The Patna High Court verdict came as a big jolt to historians, conservation architects, and many other heritage lovers and experts who have been pleading the Bihar government to not demolish the historic Collectorate.

Chief Justice SA Bobde headed the bench, seeking a response from the Bihar government within two weeks. The top court also ordered to maintain the status quo in the matter, which means the building will not be demolished as of now.

The Patna Collectorate complex, parts of which are over 250 years old, is situated on the banks of the Ganga and is endowed with high ceilings, huge doors and hanging skylights. The collectorate is one of the last surviving signatures of Dutch architecture in the Bihar capital, especially the Record Room and the old District Engineer's Office.

READ: BJD to back NDA candidate in RS deputy chairman election: Patnaik

READ: NIA arrests key ISI aide in Visakhapatnam espionage case

On September 6, the Patna High Court rejected Indian National Trust For Art and Cultural Heritage's plea against the demolition of the building also known as Afim Ka Bhandar. Stating that the building has historical importance, the counsel appearing for the INTACH said it was built by Dutch traders in the 18th century and used for the storage of Opium and Saltpeter.

The High Court has ordered the demolition of the building and found that the structure, which the State had planned to demolish to make way for a new building, had no aesthetic, historical, or cultural significance. Earlier in 2019, the Bihar Government announced its intention to demolish the building to free up space for a new government complex. However, the decision was opposed and campaigns had started against the tearing-down of the structure.

READ: RS polls: Nitish Kumar dials Naveen Patnaik, seeks BJD's support for JDU candidate

READ: Rare archives unravel Patna Collectorate link to landmark World War II event

(With Inputs from ANI)