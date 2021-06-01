SC Issues Notice To Centre & IMA To Include Foreign Medical Graduates In COVID Workforce

Quick links:
PTI, Pixabay
As India continues to battle against the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued notice to Indian Medical Council and Centre. This latest development comes after a plea seeking to include foreign medical graduates in the healthcare workforce in India was filed in the apex court. The plea in the SC sought direction from the Centre and states to induct foreign medical graduates within their jurisdiction into the COVID workforce.
The medical graduates, who had pursued their medical education from outside of India, had approached the Supreme Court under the banner of The Association of MD Physicians, All India Foreign Medical Graduates and Russian Medical Graduates Associations.
Sharing the news on Twitter, one of the users wrote, "Finally Our Association of MD Physicians under Guidance President of Association @cardiology08 have approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to states to allow FMGs to join the Covid-19 healthcare workforce with facilities at par with MBBS graduates."
Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is showing significant improvement in the current situation. Some considerable trends have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.
#Unite2FightCorona— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 1, 2021
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇
➡️ 1.27 Lakh Daily New Cases, lowest in 54 days.
➡️ Active Caseload further declines to 18,95,520. Below 20 lakhs after 43 days.
➡️ Active Cases decrease by 1,30,572 in last 24 hours.https://t.co/5OslZHcfod @PMOIndia
(Image: PTI, Pixabay)