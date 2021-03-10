SC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Challenging Exclusion Of Women From NDA, Naval Academy

A bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central government in relation to a plea seeking directions to allow eligible female candidates to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) at par with men. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniam sought a response from the Centre.

The plea filed by Kush Kalra through Advocate-on-Record Mohit Paul read, "The categorical exclusion of women to train at the National Defence Academy and get commissioned into the Armed Forces of the Country as Permanent Commissioned Officers solely on the basis of their sex is a denial of the Fundamental Right to Practice any Profession and it is not justifiable within the contours of the Indian Constitution." The plea also said that denying women candidates the opportunity to enroll at the NDA violates Article 14, 15, 16, and 19 of the Indian Constitution.

As per the plea, the exclusion of eligible women from joining the NDA, and thereby denial of training in one of the premier joint training institutes of the Indian Armed Forces was one of the main hurdles to the career advancement opportunities for Female Officers in the Armed Forces.

Referring to one of last year's landmark verdicts, the plea stated, "After the passing of judgement in the matter of Secretary, Ministry of Defence vs. Babita Puniya, the Permanent Commission has been extended to the Women Officers of the Army. However, there is still no mode of entry available to female candidates to join the Armed Forces as Permanent Commission Officers."

"In the present state of affairs, female candidates have to apply for a Short Service Commissioned Officer first, and only after serving for a certain period, have the option to opt for Permanent Commission," the plea added while stating that this granting Permanent Commission to the Short Service Commission Women Officers is only half a measure to restore equality of opportunity in the Army.

The Supreme Court also heard the matter of a woman candidate Anita who said she had to give up her aspirations to join the Armed Forces after being denied the opportunity.

(with inputs from ANI)