SC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Challenging 'power Of Arrest' Under The CGST Act

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre on the 'power of arrest' provision of the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, after a petition challenged the constitutional backing of arrests under the Act.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday issued the notice to the Centre after Aditya Gupta, owner of Arav Iron and Steel Ltd moved court against being sentenced to jail back in 2018 for evasion of Service Tax and CGST to the tune of approximately Rs 52 crores.

The petitioner argued that the arrest under the CGST Act was 'illegal' questioning whether such a provision of 'criminal prosecution', should be applied under an Act which aims to levy tax.

"The Petitioner seeks to challenge the vires of Section 69 and Section 132, CGST Act, 2017, by way of this writ petition on the ground that an arrest cannot be made under the said Act, as there is no constitutional backing to the same," the plea said.

Read: Rajasthan Speaker To Move Supreme Court; Challenges HC Intervention On Notices To MLAs

Read: Capable Of Undermining Dignity: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Prashant Bhushan, Twitter

The petition filed by advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Mudit Jain stated that Aditya Gupta had already completed about 22 months in custody for an offence which was punishable with a maximum punishment of five years. They argued that this was violative of his fundamental rights claiming that the investigation being conducted against him was against the procedure established by law as contemplated under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The petitioner in his plea has sought the Supreme Court's wisdom on whether it is beyond the legislative competence of the Centre to enact such sections of arrest and criminal prosecution under Acts which are made for the purpose of levying tax.

Read: US Supreme Court Allows District Court To Expedite Trump Tax Returns Subpoena Order

Read: No Possibility Of Physical Hearings For Now, 7-judge Panel To Decide After 4 Weeks: Supreme Court

(With Agency Inputs)