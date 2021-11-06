SC Judge Attends Legal Awareness Prog In Mizoram

Supreme Court judge and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) executive chairman Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who arrived in Mizoram on Saturday, said legal aid is a constitutional right and everyone should have access to it, official sources said.

Shortly after his arrival, Justice Lalit graced a cleanliness drive-cum-legal awareness campaign at Reiek village, a tourist spot in Mamit district known for its green initiatives, the sources said.

This is Justice Lalit's maiden visit to the hill state.

He was accompanied by two Gauhati High Court judges Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Nelson Sailo during the visit, the sources said.

The apex court judge said that he was impressed by the hospitality and simplicity of Mizoram people.

He expressed hope that Mizoram State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) would continue to support those in need of its services, according to the sources.

Later, at another programme in Rawpuichhip village, the NALSA executive chairman said legal services authority has an important role to play in ensuring aid for people.

