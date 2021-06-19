SC Judge Indira Banerjee Withdraws From Hearing Bengal Post-poll Violence Case

Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee on Friday withdrew from the hearing into the Bengal post-election violence case. Justice Banerjee is from Kolkata. According to reports, the families of the victims went to court to request an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Ever since the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP have been at loggerheads.

“I don’t want to hear the case. Not in front of me,” Judge Indira Banerjee said, withdrawing from the case.

The Supreme Court had asked the West Bengal government to respond in the case in which the state had asserted that the petitions were 'politically motivated' and wanted them rejected. Moreover, the state also said that every act of violence after the election cannot be characterized as post-election violence. The West Bengal government also informed SC that earlier last month, three people were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of two BJP workers. Following Justice Indira Banerjee's withdrawal, the case is set to be transferred to another bench

Two gang rape survivors who were called by the CBI for investigation have alleged that the violence was politically motivated. The BJP which emerged as the opposition in West Bengal has hit out at TMC and alleged that its cadre killed BJP workers. The BJP has also claimed that TMC workers attacked female members, vandalized homes and looted stores belonging to the members of the BJP.