SC Judge MR Shah Terms PM Modi 'most Loved, Popular & Visionary Leader' At Guj HC Event

As PM Modi graced the Diamond Jubilee event of the Gujarat High Court on Saturday, Supreme Court Justice MR Shah termed the Prime Minister as the 'most popular, loved, vibrant and visionary leader'. Addressing the virtual event, Shah also highlighted the most important tenet in the Constitution - division between the judiciary, executive, and the legislature. As per reports, Justice Shah had called PM Modi his 'model and hero' while being sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court in 2018.

Justice Shah: 'Most loved, popular & visionary leader'

"I am glad and feel proud and privileged to participate in this important function of release of the commemorative stamp of Gujarat HC on completion of 60 years and that too by our most popular, loved, vibrant & visionary leader, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendabhai Modi," said Shah. He added, "One of the most important tenets of our Constitution is the separation of powers - division between the judiciary, executive and the legislature which has always been upheld by Gujarat HC". He concluded saying, "As we have to hear and listen to our most, loved, honourable, Prime Minister, I rest the matter there."

After Shah's address, PM Modi released a commemorative postage stamp and addressed the Diamond Jubilee of Gujarat High Court via video conferencing. During his address, PM Modi said that in order to make the justice system future-ready, the use of artificial intelligence is essential as it will help to increase the efficiency of the functioning of the judiciary. Speaking further, PM Modi said that the Aatmanirbhar campaign is also going to play an important role in making the justice system future-ready.

Previous controversial statements

In 2020, Justice Arun Mishra faced flak from the SC bar association when he termed PM Modi as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally", as per reports. At the International Judicial Conference 2020, which was attended by the Supreme Court and high court judges from 24 nations - including our top judges such as CJI Sharad A. Bobde, Justice N.V. Ramana, Mishra said, "India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of PM Modi". His remark earned flak from the SC bar association which maintained that the 'SCBA believes that any such statement reflects poorly on the Independence of the Judiciary'.

