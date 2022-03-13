SC Lauds Azim Premji For Pardoning Man Who Filed Over 70 'misconceived' Cases Against Him

After Indian business tycoon Azim Hasham Premji agreed to forgive a person for his past conduct who through his companies had filed more than 70 litigations against Azim Premji and his associates, the Supreme Court appreciated Premji for his constructive view on the matter. The bench said that according to the current proceedings nothing is impossible as far as the parties are willing to consider the reality given the situation.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh said, “We are happy to note that Azim Hasham Premji has taken a constructive view of the matter and agreed to forgive the past conduct of R Subramanian, more so, in view of the financial issues he has faced and to take also a compassionate view of the amounts due from him to the group companies of Premji".

"More than 70 litigations, misconceived as they are, initiated by the respondents will be brought to an end on a realization by R Subramanian, who seeks to repent for his past conduct and wants to start a new chapter in his life", the bench stated.

Supreme Court praises man Azim Premji

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on the last date of hearing had agreed to persuade Azim Hasham Premji to take a more compassionate view concerning R Subramanian's conduct and put closure to all issues. But, Subramanian must apologize to Premji and the associates who faced a barrage of litigation.

While Subramanian has assured to withdraw all the pending proceedings before the courts, tribunals, and statutory authorities against the appellants Premji and their Group

On the last date of hearing, Subramanian filed an affidavit as per his assurance given with annexures of properties, list of companies, and details of PILs filed by him pending before the Courts.

Allowing Azim Premji's appeal, the Court said, “We must record our satisfaction at having facilitated the parties in arriving at the aforesaid arrangement and bringing the present proceedings and a number of other proceedings to an end.”

“Suffice to say, we find that the initiation of the criminal proceedings as well as the judgment of the High Court are completely unsustainable and accordingly set aside both of them, ” the Court said.

Last year, Premji had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order while the court had rejected their pleas for quashing summons issued against them by the trial court.

