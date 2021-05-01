West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
EXIT POLL
Total Seats
294
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
Last Updated:

SC Lawyer Keshav Mohan Dies Of COVID-related Complications

Lawyer Keshav Mohan, who has been representing the Bihar government in the Supreme Court, passed away Saturday morning due to COVID-related complications

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Keshav Mohan

Lawyer Keshav Mohan, who has been representing the Bihar government in the Supreme Court, passed away Saturday morning due to COVID-related complications at a hospital, his family said. 

Mohan, who was in his early 40s, is survived by his wife and two children.  

Enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi after completing LL.B from Campus Law Centre of Delhi University, Mohan was recently appointed as the Additional Standing Counsel to represent Bihar government in the top court.

He had successfully justified in the Supreme Court the decision of the Bihar government to transfer to the CBI the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

The top court had accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father, who had accused the actor's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

Mohan had been appearing for the Sahara group and its chief Subrata Roy in the apex court in the matter related to the dispute of the company with markets regulator Sebi.

READ | Maker of Shashank' denies in HC film based on Sushant Singh Rajput
READ | Oscars 2021: Sushant gets mentioned at Oscars 'In Memoriam' gallery, Vishal Kirti reacts
READ | Oscars 2021: Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhanu Athaiya remembered during In Memoriam
READ | Sushant's sister Shweta shares his last post, says 'pain can shatter you into pieces'

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND