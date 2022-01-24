SC Lawyers Receive Threat Call Again, Demands People To Hoist Kashmir Flag On Republic Day

In yet another instance of telephone threat, lawyers of the Supreme Court received a purported message from Pakistan-backed terror group Hizbul Mujahideen on Monday, revealing their agenda to target Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. The threat call, received from international numbers contained recorded messages that gave a clarion call to raise the 'Kashmiri flag' on January 26 to express opposition against the abrogation of Article 370.

In the audio message, the Kashmiri Mujahideen held the apex court responsible for 'injustice meted to Kashmiris' by the revocation of the special rights given to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Echoing the provocative messages by Khalistani terror group "Sikhs For Justice", the Mujahideen called on Kashmiris to 'leave the Valley and reach Delhi' to raise their flag.

"This is the message of Kashmiri Mujahideen to the Supreme Court. We have decided to take the war of Kashmir Valley to Delhi. (SFJ chief) Pannu has given the clarion call to is leave the Valley and reach Delhi. Now the Mujahideen will raise the Kashmiri flag on January 26 in the capital. As much as the Modi government is responsible for the injustice meted to Kashmiris by the Abrogation of Article 370, so is the Supreme Court. Now the message will be raised in Delhi for the whole world to see," the audio said.

A number of calls have been issued to advocates in recent weeks provoking the people of J&K to target Republic Day. The calls were reportedly issued by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, where he was first heard asking supporters to "block" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the tricolour from Delhi on 26 January.

SFJ threatens SC judges against hearing PM's security breach case

In the previous calls, the banned outfit had warned Supreme Court judges to refrain from hearing the case regarding PM Modi's recent security breach in Punjab. At least 1,000 such anonymous calls were received from the UK just before the SC hearing commenced, exposing a calibrated move to unsettle the investigation into the compromise of PM's security. In the audio call, Pannu was also heard claiming responsibility for the incident.

The Delhi Police has registered a case on a complaint filed by an advocate who alleged that he was receiving threat calls overhearing in the security breach case. Several Supreme Court lawyers also wrote to the apex court alleging that they have received calls threatening judges over the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court appointed a five-member committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach.