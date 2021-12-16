SC Lifts Ban On Bullock Cart Racing In Maharashtra; Orders To Follow Norms Of Jallikattu

In a major reprieve for the Maharashtra govt, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on bullock cart racing in the state on Thursday, four years after its stay. The SC added that the races must meet the conditions and regulations as mentioned in the state amendments to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The precedent for this order was the lifting of ban on Jallikattu - a traditional bull-taming sport conducted during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

SC lifts ban on bullock cart racing in Maharashtra

Elated at the SC's order, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, "I wholeheartedly welcome this decision of the Supreme Court. This is a matter of joy for all bullock cart race lovers. However, it is requested that all these races be conducted in strict compliance with the terms and conditions laid down by the State Government".

The state, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, had argued that the Bombay High Court had stayed the operation of the Rules by which the state wanted to hold bullock-cart race under strict regulations. Referring to the SC's order on Jallikattu, he pointed out that a Constitution bench which would decide if the bull-taming sport fell under cultural rights or perpetuated cruelty to animals. Bullock cart racing is also being conducted in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In 2017, the Bombay High Court refused to lift the stay on holding bullock cart races, observing bulls were not anatomically designed to participate in races and would be subjected to cruelty if used as a performing animal. A two-judge bench of Justices Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar also dismissed the state's argument that it had amended the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to ensure that bulls participating in such races are not subjected to any physical pain or cruelty.

"No matter what safeguards you implement, the fact that bulls are different from performing animals such as horses, dogs, or parrots, they will be subjected to cruelty if used as performing animals," said the bench.

Controversy over Jallikattu

On May 7, 2014, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on Jallikattu based on petitions by the Animal Welfare Board of India and animal rights organization PETA. This led to massive protests demanding the TN government to give permission to conduct Jallikattu in the state. On January 23, 2017, the TN Assembly unanimously cleared the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 effectively legalising Jallikattu. The then President Pranab Mukherjee gave his assent to the amendment thus allowing the resumption of the sport in the state. So far, the SC has refused an interim stay on this legislation and referred all petitions challenging Jallikattu to a Constitution bench.