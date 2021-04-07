SC To Hear Anil Deshmukh & MVA Govt's Pleas Against Bombay HC's CBI Probe Order On April 8

In a key development, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta will take up for hearing on Thursday the pleas filed by Anil Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the Bombay HC order directing a CBI preliminary probe against him. In his petition, Deshmukh had questioned the conduct of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, stating that his credentials cannot be taken at face value. Contending that such an inquiry could have been monitored by the HC, he lamented that the Court chose not to follow that procedure, thereby showing utter lack of confidence in the state machinery. After the High Court verdict, Deshmukh had stepped down as the Maharashtra Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

HC blow to Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

The biggest blow for Deshmukh, however, came in the form of the order pronounced by a two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on Monday. The verdict came after multiple petitioners including Singh, Dr. Jaishri Patil and Ghanshyam Upadhyay moved the HC seeking a CBI investigation in the matter. While the HC observed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner should have filed an FIR, it took umbrage at the fact that the police had not registered an FIR based on Patil's complaint.

Noting that there cannot be an unbiased probe if the same is handed over to the state police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister, the bench ordered the CBI Director to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Patil's complaint and conclude it preferably within 15 days' time. After formally commencing the preliminary inquiry, the CBI recorded the statement of advocate Jaishri Patil. Speaking to the media thereafter, Patil alleged that she has received a lot of threats from some organizations to not speak up against top NCP leaders. The CBI has also secured permission to question Vaze while he is in NIA custody till April 9.

