Expressing shock and disappointment over the inspection report of a medical college, Supreme Court on Monday came across a Bollywood movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS' moment while dealing with a case. The hearing was over a case of cancellation of permission for admission of additional students in a medical college as surprise inspection on grounds led to the revelation of 'no serious in-patient was found in paediatric ward'.

'We can't tell what else we found,' marked a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant:

“It is shocking. It's like a Munna Bhai movie. All the patients in the ward were found to be hale and hearty. In the paediatric ward, there was no serious patient. We can't tell what else we found in the inspection report. We were surprised”.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) informed the top court that permission for admission of additional students was cancelled as there were no operation theatres and no X-RAY machines in the college besides other deficiencies.

'Inspection carried out without any notice,' defends college

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Annasaheb Chudaman Patil Memorial Medical College, said that the inspection was carried out by the NMC without any notice and that too on a public holiday that is on the day of the festival ‘Makar Sankranti', which is prohibited.

In response, the SC rebuked, “Illness does not stop on ‘Makar Sankranti'. Your client (college) did not say that there were no patients”.

NMC vs medical college

The bench was hearing appeals filed by NMC and the medical college, which is situated in Dhule district of Maharashtra, against the Bombay High Court order, which had directed for fresh inspection of the college by the commission and allowed the admission of students.

Upholding the surprise check angle, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Gaurav Sharma said that NMC can take such an inspection under the law and what the High Court order did was that it allows 100 MBBS students, to take admissions "in this type of college", which was the initial capacity.

While presenting his arguments, the solicitor assured the students that they need not to be worried as they would be accommodated in other colleges after consultation with the government.

Mehta further asserted, “Only one thing I need to point out, 100 were given the permission and 50 was new and what this order does is that they continue with 100 but don't admit new so that new batch does not come in this kind of institution. Now, if we cancel their recognition, those students will not suffer, as in consultation with the government we will distribute them in other colleges. But they cannot now start adding new students in this kind of institution”.

