SC Mandates Negative COVID-19 Report For All Its Entrants With Symptoms Amid Rising Cases

With a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 infection, Supreme Court on Wednesday has made the COVID-19 test mandatory for everyone entering its premises with symptoms of COVID-19. Amid the recent spike in cases, the top court has issued added guidelines against the widespread infection. The Supreme Court has issued precautionary measures supplementing guidelines stating-

"All the entrants to the Supreme Court premises i.e.the registry staff, staff of coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff, etc. if showing any symptoms similar to those notified for COVID-19 infection shall subject themselves to Rapid / RT-PCR Test."

The Supreme Court added in the circular that there shall be no crowding or loitering in the campus and movement in common should be only for specific purposes and be completed in minimum time. As a precaution, the apex court disallowed more than 3 persons in a lift, which shall be used only for going upwards and to only utilise stairs to come downstairs

The court in the circular added that all controlling officers should ensure staff in their control wears a mask, maintains physical distance, frequently sanitises and washes hands. The circular was issued in addition to existing protocols to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus. The Supreme Court further added that persons with notified symptoms like fever, cough, body ache, loss of taste and smell, diarrhoea, etc. shall restrict themselves from heading to office/ premises in order to maintain relevant behaviour against the novel COVID-19 infection.

Half of Supreme Court staff tested positive COVID-19

This comes two days after COVID-19 infection affected up to 50 per cent staff of the apex court. In a huge blow to the court’s regular functioning, judges will now conduct hearings via video conferencing from their respective residences. As per reports, many staff members at judges' offices and the court registry have contracted the disease. At present, there are 13,65,704 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,23,36,036 patients have been discharged besides 1,72,085 fatalities.