SC 'not Averse' To Farmers' Protests Amid Pending Legal Challenge; Against Road Blockade

On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked the farmers' unions to file their reply in 3 weeks' time to a Noida resident's plea seeking an end to the road blockade. An SC bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a plea which complained that she took two hours to reach her workplace in Delhi instead of 20 minutes due to the road blockade. She argued before the court that the roads were not cleared despite various directions passed by the SC.

At the outset, the bench pointed out that only two farm unions have appeared before the court. Justice Kaul observed, "Ultimately some solution has to be found. I’m not averse to their right to protest even when legal challenge is pending. Roads cannot be blocked". In response, senior advocate Dushyant Dave asserted, "Roads aren’t blocked. They are blocked thanks to the Police. After stopping us, BJP had a rally at Ramlila Maidan. Why be selective? They allow it"!

After hearing brief arguments from all sides, the apex court directed the listing of the matter after a period of 6 weeks. Adopting a tough stance in the previous hearing, the bench had asked, "How can highways be blocked perpetually? Where does it end"? It observed that grievances should be resolved through judicial forums, agitation and parliamentary debates instead.

The impasse over the farm laws persists

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.