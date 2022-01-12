SC Notice To Centre, Others On Plea Against 'Dharam Sansad' Hate Speech In Haridwar, Delhi

Acting on a petition seeking investigation and action in the Haridwar hate speech case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Central government and others, seeking their responses on the matter.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana was hearing the plea filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court Judge Anjana Prakash with regards to the alleged hate speeches made during two events held recently in Haridwar and the national capital. The plea sought a direction for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” by a special investigation team (SIT) into the incidents of alleged hate speeches.

The Bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli allowed the petitioners to give representation to the local authority against the holding of future ‘Dharam Sansad’ and posted the matter for hearing after 10 days.

The plea, which referred to the incidents between the “17th and 19th of December 2021 at Haridwar and Delhi”, has also sought compliance with the SC guidelines to deal with such speeches.

Haridwar hate speech controversy

The Dharma Sansad was organized by Yati Narasinghanand in Haridwar between December 16-19, where several hardline leaders called for using 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharma from those threatening it. The police have already formed a 5-member SIT under an SP-level officer to probe into the case. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Videos, now viral on Twitter, from the event show Bihar's Dharamdas Maharaj threatening to kill ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have first right over national resources'. Emulating the Mahatma's assassin, he said that he would 'not have hesitated to shoot at him (Singh) six times in the chest', had he been an MP.

Narasinghanand, who has habitually spewed communal statements, coined the term, "Shastrameva jayate', on the lines of India's motto - 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Aghast at the communal speech voiced at Haridwar, 76 Supreme Court lawyers had written to CJI NV Ramana, urging the apex court to take suo-moto cognizance of the matter.

