SC notice to Centre seeking endorsement of the CNG buses

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking the endorsement of 10 years old diesel buses, which have now been converted to CNG in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to the Ministry of Road Transport and others.

"Issue notice returnable on May 9," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Padam Singh Tomar and others contending that the RTO Ghaziabad had sought the opinion of state government counsel instead of endorsing CNG buses, engaged in the transport business, in Bulandshahr district.

The petition stated that there is no bar on the conversion of buses to CNG on expiry of 10 year period as per orders passed by the National Green Tribunal or the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

On April 7, 2015, the NGT banned all diesel vehicles over 10 years old from plying on Delhi-NCR roads.

Later, on July 18 and 20, 2016, it had ordered the deregistration of 15 to 10 years old diesel vehicles in the national capital in a phased manner.

It had said that diesel vehicles that are 15-years-old should be de-registered first and will not get a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for plying outside Delhi-NCR. PTI PKS RKS RKS

