Supreme Court Raises Concern Over Continuance Of Sedition Law; CJI Notes 'alarming Misuse'

In a massive development, Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre on a plea challenging the validity of the sedition law. Chief Justice NV Ramanna questioned whether the colonial-era sedition law was necessary after 75 years of Independence. Noting that the law was initially used to stifle Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence movement, the CJI expressed concern at the alarming number of misuse of the law.

CJI: 'Is sedition law still necessary?'

"This dispute about the (sedition) law is that it is colonial law, meant to suppress freedom movement, used by British to silence Mahatma Gandhi, etc. Still, is it necessary after 75 years of independence?," asked Ramanna. He added, "The alarming numbers of misuse of the provisions can be compared to a carpenter using the saw to cut not a tree but the entire forest. Our concern is misuse of law and no accountability of executive agencies." Rebuking the Centre, he said, "Government is taking out many laws, I don't know why they are not looking into this."

The SC-bench comprising of Chief Justice N V Ramana, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy were hearing a plea filed by Major-General S G Vombatkere (Retd) challenging the Constitutional validity of the sedition law on the ground that it causes "chilling effect" on speech and is an unreasonable restriction on free expression, a fundamental right. The plea stated that Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the offence of sedition, is wholly unconstitutional and should be “unequivocally and unambiguously struck down". Two other journalists- Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Manipur and Chhattisgarh respectively too have challenged the law's constitutionality after it being charged with it.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 10,938 individuals accused of sedition since 2010 were charged under the Modi government. Moreover, sedition cases have jumped from 35 in 2016 to 70 in 2018 and 93 in 2019. But chargesheets were filed in only 17% of the cases and conviction rate in sedition cases in 2019 was only 3.3%. In its biggest crackdown against dissent, 3,000 protesters were booked for sedition for the anti-CAA protests in 2019, while 3300 farmers have been booked under sedition for the anti-Farm Law protests in 2020.

What is Sedition Law?

Section 124A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) states: “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine.”