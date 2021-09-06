SC On Plea For Perusal Of Delta Variant’s Origin: ‘Want To Deal With COVID, Not Theories'

The Supreme court of India refused to entertain the plea requesting the Apex Court to direct the central government to investigate the matter of the origin of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Quashing the plea, the top court observed that it would rather delve into dealing with the pandemic than focusing its energy on conspiracy theories.

The plea filled in the Top Court had asked the court to direct the Central government to form an international task force to find the scientific answers about the Delta variant’s origin and the extent to who was responsible for the spread. The plea further asked the top court to make the committee constituting international and national experts (including some from China) to investigate the matter, in consultation with the court.

The plea was heard by Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli, where they told the petitioner to approach the Central government for the constitution of the international task force. The plea was filled by Pankaj K Phadnis, president of NGO ''Abhinav Bharat Congress. ”

As per a report by PTI, the bench said, “You should approach the government with your prayer and make a representation. We don’t have jurisdiction over citizens of China or for that matter citizens of the USA. If they want to constitute a task force to find out the origin, they can do so, we cannot do."

Meanwhile, the petitioner argued that the origin of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is still a mystery and some experts have said that it originated in Amravati, Maharashtra, while other experts have said different things. He further explained, that from April to June 2021, more than 2,50,000 Indians — by official count, while credible reports put this number higher by a factor of 15 — have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“We know there are a lot of articles and literature in the open with regard to the Delta variant of COVID-19 but we would like to focus on dealing with the pandemic here rather than devolve into conspiracy theories,” the bench said.

Putting forth his argument, Phadnis said in the plea that "during the second wave of COVID-19, there were many days when more than 4,00,000 cases and thousands of deaths were recorded. Even today, more than 40,000 cases are being recorded with hundreds of deaths per day. Grim images of wailing relatives of patients, ever-burning pyres and dead bodies floating in the river have come to forever sear the consciousness of any sane person. There is no proper knowledge in the public domain with respect to what precisely caused this massive continuing tragedy. Lack of COVID appropriate behaviour, large religious festivals, assembly elections, the lackadaisical approach of Centre to procure vaccines have been cited as reasons,” as reported by the news agency.

India’s COVID-19 Situation

India’s daily fresh COVID-19 cases increased for the fifth day in a row as 42,766 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, India's overall infection tally rose to 3,29,88,673. According to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday, 308 people succumbed to the virus as the cumulative COVID-19 death toll has reached 4,40,533. As per the health ministry, there are 4,10,048 active cases in the country which is 1.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.42 per cent.

Even though the daily caseload has remained below 50,000 for the 70th consecutive days, there has been a significant increase of 4,367 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The ministry further said that there were 17,47,476 tests conducted on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there has been a total of 53,00,58,218 COVID-19 tests in the country. The daily positivity rate still remains a concern as it is significantly higher than in other countries. On Saturday, the rate remained at 2.45 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was slightly higher at 2.62 per cent. The rate has remained below 3% for almost two and a half months. As per the official data, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is 3,21,38,092 and the fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: Pixabay/ PTI)