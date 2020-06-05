SC Orders Govt To File Affidavit In Plea Seeking Free Covid Treatment In Private Hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday continued hearing a plea seeking free treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that matter will be listed after two weeks, while he also ordered the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place an affidavit with the government's view on record. The apex court also allowed the intervening application filed by senior advocate Harish Salve on behalf of Health Care Federation. The top court said that private hospitals will file affidavits on whether rates under Ayushman Bharat scheme are agreeable to them.

What happened in the hearing?

In the hearing, petitioner Sachin Jain had demanded that Ayushman Bharat should be made applicable to everybody. Advocate Harish Salve and Mukul Rohtagi appearing for hospital associations argued that the hospitals are already doing their part to subsidise the rates of treatment in COVID-19 cases. Salve also informed the apex court that hospitals which have received land on concessional rates are providing free beds and treatment.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the association of hospitals, added that the hospitals are also complying with the suggestions made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that they have not received a copy of the application. The Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde clarified that the order as of now will not be against all private hospitals but the charitable hospitals which are built on free government land have to provide the facility.

