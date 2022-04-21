SC Orders Status Quo On Bombay HC Ruling Asking Uber To Comply With Aggregator Guidelines

In a key development, the Supreme Court of India provided a major sigh of relief to cab aggregator Uber India by passing a status quo on the Bombay High Court decision. The Bombay High Court had asked companies like Uber to comply with Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020. The new aggregator guidelines were passed by the Central Government and in accordance with it state governments, in this case Maharashtra, would be responsible for framing laws in the state.

Uber objected to the decision of the Bombay High Court by filing a plea in the apex court. The senior counsel representing Uber India, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that many of the conditions in the Guidelines are not workable and the issue has been raised before the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Citing the doubts over the guidelines, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that his client, Uber India, has yet not applied for a fresh license.

Hearing the plea of Uber India, a 2 judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai, passed an order directing a status quo with respect to the order passed by the Bombay High Court on March 7. The Supreme Court further added that they will resume the hearing on the same matter after two to three weeks. It is pertinent to mention here that the app-based taxi providers like Ola and Uber operate in the state with the license provided to them under Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017.

Uber India's legal battle

In an order issued in the month of March, the Bombay High Court ordered that all app-based cab aggregators will have to apply for licenses by March 16, if they wish to continue their service in the state of Maharashtra. The Bombay High Court had observed that the operation in the state without valid licenses was an instance of "complete lawlessness." It is pertinent to mention that app-based companies like Ola and Uber are currently functioning under provisional aggregators licences.

The HC had refrained from prohibiting such cabs from plying, meanwhile, saying that it was aware such a move would adversely affect commuters. The Bombay HC had passed the directions while hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate Savina Crasto highlighting the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism for customers using the Uber India app.