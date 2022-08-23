SC Orders To Shift Conman Sukesh, His Wife To Mandoli Jail Over Plea Claiming Life Threat

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has ordered to shift conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in Delhi. Notably, a bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea by conman Chandrashekhar seeking to be shifted from Tihar Jail to a prison outside Delhi on grounds of threat to life.

Speaking on behalf of the centre, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed Chandrashekhar's transfer to a jail outside of Delhi, claiming that the conman was operating an extortion racket from jail but now was having difficulty in carrying out his activities. Hence, Raju stated that the conman now wants to continue his extortion activities from other jails. The apex court in its order acknowledged extortion activities carried out by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wherein he also used Tihar jail officials for passing documents and illicit business, directed petitioners The court then ruled that Sukesh and his wife be shifted to Mandoli jail in Delhi within a week.

It is significant to note that Supreme Court along with the directive to move him, has also ordered that appropriate action be taken against those who illegally aided the conman while he was in Tihar jail.

Conman Chandrashekhar bribed jail officials

Earlier in June, the apex court ordered Chandrashekhar’s transfer to another jail on his plea that alleged threat to his life, complaining of assault inside prison by jail officials for disclosing to the Delhi police the names of top authorities manning the prison who were regularly paid money. Chandrashekhar claimed this was protection money for his safety but the Centre, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed this was a bribe.

In the July hearing, ED informed SC that Sukesh paid Rs 12.50 crore to jail officials to allow him to run a criminal syndicate from the premises. However, countering the ED's argument, Sukesh claimed that the said amount was extorted from him by the jail authorities.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail by bribing jail officials for several crores. The ED has also stated that he used a wide network to launder money and that he'd use it to buy movable and immovable properties. The matter came to light after Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, lodged a complaint against Sukesh. As per sources, she paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to the co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.