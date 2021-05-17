SC Orders YSRCP MP Raju's Medical Examination To Be Held At Army Hospital, Secundrabad

A Supreme Court bench on Monday has ordered Rebel YSR Congress leader and MP Raghurama Krishnan Raju to be examined at Army Hospital, Secundrabad, and it will be treated as judicial custody. The apex court had already clarified on Friday that the arguments on the bail application would be taken up.

A division bench of Justice Vineet Saran and BR Gavai passed the order with regards to the medical examination of the petitioner by a board of doctors. The bench also said that the Telangana High Court will nominate a judicial officer who will be with the Petitioner during the examination. Chief Secy of Andhra Pradesh is directed to carry out this order.

"The bench asks the examination to be video graphed, reports being submitted by May 21 i.e. next date of hearing.

The report shall be submitted to the court in a sealed cover," ordered Justice Saran.

The apex court said he shall be granted Y-category security as directed by the Delhi High Court earlier. Raju had moved to the Delhi High Court in 2020 for his security.

Raju earlier moved the Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh HC's order rejecting his bail plea. Arrested on May 14, he was taken to the Crime Investigation Department office in Guntur district where he alleged torture by 5 persons.

Rebel YSR Congress leader Raghurama Krishnan Raju arrested

The Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh Police said on Friday that Raju was arrested on various charges, including sedition, for indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government,

A case under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) read with 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the MP.