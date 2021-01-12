SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat Bats For Amendment Of Farm Laws, Hopes For End Of Protests

A part of the SC-constituted committee, Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat on Tuesday assured that the panel will protect the interest of farmers. The 4-member panel comprising Ghanwat, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann and Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute will solicit the views of farm unions and the Centre. It has been directed to submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that the committee shall commence its work after receiving guidelines from the apex court. Ghanwat maintained that farmers need to be convinced that the Minimum Support Price system and Agricultural Produce Market Committee will continue despite the implementation of the three agrarian laws. Expressing the view that the farmers' stir should end eventually, he argued that the farm laws must be amended instead of repealing them.

AIKCC delegation meets Tomar

Incidentally, Shetkari Sanghatana is a part of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) which has backed The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Representatives of farmers' unions including that of the Ghanwat-led outfit met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital on December 14. In a memorandum submitted to Tomar, the farmer leaders mentioned that the AIKCC has always raised its voice against laws that exploit farmers in the last three decades.

According to them, some elements involved in the farmers' stir were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters. They argued that the farmers should not be forced to adhere to the APMCs. Moreover, the farmers' representatives warned that they will hit the streets if the agrarian laws are repealed by the Centre. The memorandum also listed other demands such as the availability of modern technology to farmers, reduction of GST on farm equipment and fertilizers and the complete repeal of the Essential Commodities Act.

