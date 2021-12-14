SC Permits Double-lane For Strategic Roads In Char Dham Project; Boost For Armed Forces

In a major boost for the Armed Forces on Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed the double lane widening of roads which are a part of the Char Dham project. A three-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath's order came on an application filed by the Defence Ministry seeking modification of the SC's order dated 8 September 2020. The then bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman had ordered the Centre to limit the carriageway width to 5.5 m.

Rejecting the argument made by NGO 'Citizens for Doon' that this was an attempt by the Defence Ministry to re-litigate issues already decided by the previous bench, the apex court granted permission to make roads with 10 m tarred surface. Highlighting that the double-laning of roads in mountainous terrain is not barred if they are of strategic importance, it affirmed that there cannot be judicial review over defence requirements. Thus, a double lane road can now be constructed from Rishikesh to Mana, Rishikesh to Gangotri and Tanakpur to Pithoragarh thereby facilitating the smooth movement of the Armed Forces.

In its application, the Defence Ministry had argued that the aforesaid three national highways lead to the border with China and act as feeder roads. At the same time, the SC took cognizance of the environmental concerns raised by the High Powered Committee (HPC) and set up an Oversight Committee headed by retired SC judge AK Sikri to oversee the implementation of the HPC's recommendations. The Oversight Committee will have to report to the top court after every 4 months.

The order read, "The objective of the oversight committee is not to undertake an environmental analysis of the project afresh but to assess the implementation of the recommendations of the HPC. A formal notification in this behalf shall be issued by the Union of India within two weeks. Within four weeks, the MoD and MORTH shall place before the committee the steps taken by them in pursuance of the HPC recommendations along with projected timelines for complying with the same."

What is the Char Dham project?

This road expansion project is aimed at providing all-weather connectivity for Char Dham- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand. It entails nearly 53 civil works covering the length of 889 km at an approximate cost of Rs.12,000 crore. While laying the foundation stone of this project in December 2016, PM Modi had described it as a tribute to those who lost their lives during the floods in the state. It was originally challenged in the SC for its impact on the Himalayan ecology in 2018 after which an HPC was formed to examine the issue.