SC Permits The Dismantling Of INS Viraat, Dismissing Plea Over Converting It Into Museum

The Supreme Court has allowed the dismantling of INS Viraat after dismissing a petition that wanted to convert the warship into a national museum.

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the dismantling process of INS Viraat after dismissing a petition that wanted to convert the warship into a national museum. Last week, the apex court had ruled that the decommissioned aircraft carrier of Navy "has become a private property and has been bought by Shree Ram Group." The SC was replying to the plea of a private company Envitech Marine Consultants Private Limited, that intends to turn the vessel into a maritime museum-cum-adventure center.

Envitech wanted to converted INS Viraat into Museum

Envitech's Vishnukant Sharma and Rupali Vishnukant Sharma had first approached the Bombay High Court with their plea to reclaim the age-old aircraft carrier and had asked the court that they want to convert INS Viraat and make it a museum. The HC had asked the government to take a call on the matter. However, the government maintained a non-committal tone in the high court and had asked Envitech to approach Shree Ram Group with their proposal to re-purchase the ship.

Shree Ram Group is a ship-breaking company that already demolished the 67-year-old INS Viraat, in the breaking yard of Gujarat where it was towed after decommissioning. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan who represented Shree Ram Group in SC had asked the court to lift the stay order. 

The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017. Viraat is the second aircraft carrier to be dismantled in India. In 2014, 70-year-old INS Vikrant was dismantled in Mumbai.

