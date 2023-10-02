SC Petitioner Calls UP's Reply On 183 Encounters Unsatisfactory, Alleges Hiding Of Facts

A petitioner in the Supreme Court has raised questions on the explanation filed by the Uttar Pradesh government in the matter of killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed outside a hospital in Prayagraj in April this year. Filing a reply over the affidavit filed by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the petitioner termed the government’s reply as not satisfactory and claimed that major facts were concealed by the government.

Senior Supreme Court Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who is also a petitioner in the Supreme Court in the matter had sought all the details from the state government and state authorities related to the killings of Atiq and Ashraf in police custody along with details related to 183 encounter incidents that took place in UP, since 2017. The details were sought, based on the data shared by the Special Director General of Police, UP at a press conference on April 14, 2023.

Supreme Court had directed UP govt to file status report on petition

The Supreme Court on August 11th, 2023 had directed the government and concerned authority to share the details asked in the petition by Advocate Vishal Tiwari and others. Following which the state government had filed a status report, which is now being questioned in the Apex Court. It is being alleged that the government deliberately didn’t file a status report on 183 encounter cases, as many of them might have been fake.

Filing a reply over the UP government’s status report, the petitioner said that the explanation furnished by the respondent (UP government) in the respect to the killings of Atiq and Ashraf in police custody and encounter of other accused Asad, is not satisfactory and major facts have been concealed. It has also been claimed that the UP government deliberately did not give any status report on 183 encounters before the Supreme Court.

According to the reply filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari, “Encounter killings are seen as the major achievements by the state police officials, which further encourages such arbitrary and unconstitutional killings and it is evident from the out of turn promotion granted to those officers, involved in such killing. They were bestowed with gallantry awards against the guidelines of the apex court. Boosting morale of the police officers actually leads to violation of the due process of law.''

UN Human Rights Commission had expressed alarm over encounters in UP

The petitioner stated, “Time and again, the court has clarified that the state does not have the power and authority to carry out encounters. The court has clearly remarked that encounter philosophy amounts to criminal philosophy, saying that under-trials are not criminals, until they are convicted and the charges on them are proved.”

The petitioner argued before the court that the non-furnishing of the comprehensive affidavit regarding these incidents raises suspicion about the respondent’s conduct and also about the fair and impartial investigation.

Earlier, in January 2019, the United Nations Human Rights Commission in its press release had expressed alarm regarding the encounter killings in the state of Uttar Pradesh.