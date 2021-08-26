A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy preponed the bail plea of ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to September 3. Sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in 2018 for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the former Congress leader had sought bail on health grounds. During the previous hearing, the apex court asked the CBI to verify Kumar's medical condition and file an affidavit in this regard by September 4.

However, the convict's counsel Shyam Divan mentioned the matter before the court on Wednesday itself highlighting that his client's condition is precarious. In its order, the SC noted, "It is, however, not disputed that he (Kumar) is already being medically attended to. Since there is no opposition from the opposite side, we prepone the date of hearing to 03.09.2021".

No relief in the past

Earlier on September 4, 2020, the SC had turned down the former Congress MP's bail petition with the then CJI SA Bobde observing that this is not a "small case". Appearing for Kumar back then, senior advocate Vikas Singh pressed for bail on medical grounds citing that his client had lost a lot of weight during his stint in jail and needed to recover from ailments. However, the riot victims' lawyer HS Phoolka opposed the plea, stressing that the former Congress leader was already receiving the necessary treatment.

Additionally, Singh requested the bail plea on merits, contending that the HC verdict is faulty. Making it clear that bail will not be considered at this stage, the three-judge bench of former CJI SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramnian also refused his hospitalization taking into account the medical reports. At the same time, the SC hinted at the possibility of Kumar's appeal against his conviction being heard after the commencement of physical hearings.

Sajjan Kumar's conviction

Sajjan Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980, 1991, and 2004 on a Congress ticket. After the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, anti-Sikh riots broke out in the national capital. The Central Bureau of Investigation accused Sajjan Kumar of killing Sikh men in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area and burning down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

In 2013, the trial court refused to convict him solely on the basis of the eyewitness testimony of the complainant Jagdish Kaur who lost her husband, son, and three brothers in the riots. Reversing his acquittal, the Delhi HC held Sajjan Kumar held him guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups and defiling public property. After his conviction, he resigned from the Congress party. Post his surrender before a trial court on December 31, 2018, the former Lok Sabha MP was sent to Tihar Jail.