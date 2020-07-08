SC Pulls Up FADA, Says No BS-IV Vehicles Will Be Registered If Sold After March 31

Pulling up automobile associations for violating its orders, the Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that no BS-IV vehicle, sold after March 31 would be registered. This decision of the top court follows up to its order on March 27 permitting the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days post lockdown.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra while addressing the representatives of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that the court had allowed marginal relief to auto dealers and auto companies, by permitting the sale of 10 per cent unsold BS-IV inventory in March. However, the sales had been more than what was permitted.

"Please do not take advantage of this court by playing fraud. You have told us no sales have taken place. You are understating your values. No vehicle could be registered without our order. You have sold more than allowed," he said. "It would be violation of the spirit of the court order if we allow sales after opening of lockdown," the court added.

SC pulls up FADA

Last month, the Supreme Court had pulled up automobile associations, including the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for flouting its order on relaxations for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee was hearing a case related to the relaxation in the sale and registration of vehicles, compliant with BS-IV emission norms.

The bench said that its earlier order on relaxations for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles has been apparently flouted by automobile dealers. The apex court observed that it had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS 4 vehicles, but 2.55 lakh vehicles have been sold since then.

