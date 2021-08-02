SC Pulls Up States, UTs Over Filing Of FIRs Under Scrapped Section 66-A Of IT Act

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice to all states, Union Territories (UTs), and Registrar General of all state High Courts, over a petition seeking action against those allegedly registering FIRs under Section 66-A of the Information Technology, (IT) Act, 2000 despite the court striking it down earlier. A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman was hearing the petition by the People's Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL).

The court issued notices to all states and union territories, including Registrar General of all High Courts, and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks. In 2015, the Supreme Court had struck down the controversial Section 66A of the IT Act, which made posting "offensive" comments online a crime punishable by jail, after a long campaign by defenders of free speech.

During the course of Monday's hearing, the bench observed, "The judiciary can take care of this separately but the police are also there. There needs to be one proper order because it cannot continue like this."

Terming it as a serious matter, senior lawyer Sanjay Parikh, who was appearing for the PUCL, pleaded with the top court to look into the increased cases in these types of matters. The SC in its hearing on July 5 had expressed shock at the practice of police registering FIRs under Section 66A which was struck down in 2015. "What is going on is terrible! Why it is happening?" the court asked.

Section 66A of the IT Act scrapped

In a landmark verdict of lawyer Shreya Singhal versus Union of India, the Supreme court had on March 24, 2015, quashed Section 66A of the IT Act and observed that the law is not only vague and arbitrary but it also "disproportionately invades individual's right of free (freedom) speech."

Section 66A of the IT act reads: "Any person who sends by any means of a computer resource any information that is grossly offensive or has a menacing character; or any information which he knows to be false, but for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine."

(With inputs from ANI)