SC Puts Sedition Law On Hold; Urges Centre & States To Refrain From Filing New FIRs

In a groundbreaking development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday placed the Sedition Law on hold and urged the Centre and States to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana while dictating its order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Sedition law, said it will be appropriate not to use this provision of the colonial-era law till its reexamination is over.

"We hope and expect Centre and State governments will refrain from registering any FIR, continuing investigation, or taking coercive steps under 124 A IPC when it is under reconsideration," the bench ruled.

SC endorces review of Sedition law

The apex court allowed the Central government to review and reconsider the non-bailable provisions of Section 124A which criminalizes the offense of sedition. The court has stayed all actions under thelaw till the exercise of re-examination is complete. The bench advised those already booked or arrested for Sedition to approach the court for relief.

Submitting its response on the pending cases of Sedition, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, stated that the gravity of each case is not known as there may be a terror angle or money laundering.

Centre told the court that to pass any order to stay the Sedition provisions fearing that it may not be the correct approach. Ultimately, the pending cases are before the judicial forum, and we need to trust the courts, SG Mehta said.

Centre commits to 're-examining' Sedition Law

During Monday's hearing, the Centre had urged the Supreme Court not to invest time in examining the validity of Sedition law as it has decided to go for re-consideration of the provisions by a competent forum.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit, referred to the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "shedding the colonial baggage" and said he has been in favour of the protection of civil liberties and respect of human rights, and in that spirit, has scrapped over 1,500 outdated laws and over 25,000 compliance burdens.

On July 15, 2021, concerned over the "enormous misuse" of the colonial era penal law on sedition, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to "silence" people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress freedom movement.

The non-bailable provision makes any speech or expression that brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India a criminal offence punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

(With agency inputs)