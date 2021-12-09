SC Quashes Disqualification Of 3 Manipur Congress MLAs Accused Of Defecting To BJP

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set aside the order passed by the Manipur Assembly Speaker disqualifying three Congress MLAs over their alleged defection to BJP. Elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 polls, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, and Sanasam Bira Singh filed separate petitions in the SC assailing the Manipur HC verdict dated June 2 upholding the Speaker's decision. Based on their alleged participation in political works and programmes hosted by BJP, it was inferred that these MLAs "voluntarily" gave up their membership of the Congress party.

A three-judge bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi directed the Speaker to decide the matter afresh. They held, "We allow the appeal, set aside the order of the High Court, and restore the matter pending before the Speaker to be decided afresh without being influenced by earlier orders or the one that was passed by the High Court". The order added, “Since the order passed by the Speaker has now been set aside, till the matter has been disposed of by the Speaker, the MLA shall continue to represent the electorate in the house of Legislative Assembly".

Manipur Governor to decide on disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs

In another development, Congress MLA DD Thaisii has also moved the SC seeking the disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs for allegedly holding "office of profit". During the hearing on November 11, the Apex Court bench comprising Justices LN Rao, BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna mentioned that the Governor could not delay taking a call on this matter as the Election Commission of India had already furnished its opinion on January 13, 2021. Thereafter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the apex court that Manipur Governor La Ganesan will expeditiously decide on the disqualification petitions.

Earlier, Congress had approached the then Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla seeking the disqualification of 12 BJP legislators appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries for enjoying office of profit from 2017 onwards. At present, there are 15 Congress MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly whereas the state government has the support of 37 MLAs which includes 27 BJP legislators. The Manipur Assembly election will take place early next year.