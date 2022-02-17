In a big development on Thursday, the Supreme Court lifted the stay on the law mandating the reservation of 75% of jobs in the private sector for locals in Haryana. The division bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and PS Narasimha was hearing a plea by the Haryana government against the Punjab & Haryana Court order staying the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020. In its order dated February 3, the HC observed that the "core issue" is whether any state can restrict employment on the basis of domicile even in the private sector.

Granting 4 weeks to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government to file a written response to the pleas challenging the validity of the job quota law, it adjourned the matter to April 18, 2022. Appearing before the SC, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that there is a presumption of legality in favour of the legislation unless it is manifestly illegal. On the other hand, the respondent's lawyer stressed that over 48,000 companies would suffer as they would not be able to employ anyone from outside the state.

Providing interim relief to the Haryana government, the SC held, "We request the HC to decide the matter within 4 weeks from today. We will ask the Counsels not to seek adjournment. In the meanwhile, State is not to take any coercive steps against the employers. The impugned order is set aside as the HC has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation."

Here are key provisions of this law: