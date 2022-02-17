Last Updated:

Relief for BJP government | SC Quashes Stay On 75% Job Quota For Locals In Haryana, Asks HC To Decide Case In 4 Weeks

In a big development on Thursday, the Supreme Court lifted the stay on the law mandating reservation of 75% of jobs in the private sector for locals in Haryana.

In a big development on Thursday, the Supreme Court lifted the stay on the law mandating the reservation of 75% of jobs in the private sector for locals in Haryana. The division bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and PS Narasimha was hearing a plea by the Haryana government against the Punjab & Haryana Court order staying the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020. In its order dated February 3, the HC observed that the "core issue" is whether any state can restrict employment on the basis of domicile even in the private sector. 

Granting 4 weeks to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government to file a written response to the pleas challenging the validity of the job quota law, it adjourned the matter to April 18, 2022. Appearing before the SC, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that there is a presumption of legality in favour of the legislation unless it is manifestly illegal. On the other hand, the respondent's lawyer stressed that over 48,000 companies would suffer as they would not be able to employ anyone from outside the state. 

Providing interim relief to the Haryana government, the SC held, "We request the HC to decide the matter within 4 weeks from today. We will ask the Counsels not to seek adjournment. In the meanwhile, State is not to take any coercive steps against the employers. The impugned order is set aside as the HC has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation." 

Here are key provisions of this law: 

  • This law shall cease to have an effect on the expiry of 10 years from the date of its commencement
  • Every employer shall register employees receiving a monthly salary of not more than Rs.30,000 on the designated portal within three months of coming into force of this law
  • Every employer shall employ 75% of local candidates in jobs where the monthly salary is not more than Rs.50,000
  • The employer has the option of restricting the recruitment of local candidates from any district to 10% of the total number of local candidates
  • The employer can claim exemption from these provisions if an adequate number of local candidates having the desired skill and proficiency are not available
  • The guilty persons will have to pay a fine ranging from Rs.10,000 to Rs.5,00,000 besides the imposition of a daily penalty till the time contravention is continued
  • No court inferior to that of a Metropolitan Magistrate or a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class can try offences punishable under this Act
