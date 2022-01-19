SC Raps Andhra Pradesh, Bihar Over Non-payment Of Ex-gratia To Families Of COVID Victims

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar over failing to pay ex-gratia compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims. The apex court called out the state governments for failing to disburse claims for the families of COVID-19 victims and issued a show-cause notice against the same. The court took to task the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh for not taking action in the matter.

The chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were asked to be present virtually at 2 PM on Wednesday and reason the non-disbursement of the funds. The states had failed to initiate the payment of Rs 50,000 ex gratia for COVID-19 death in the respective states. The Supreme Court bench of Justices MR Shah and Sanjiv Khanna asked the state legal service authorities (SLSA) to reach the families who have lost people to COVID-19 and make claims like it was done during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake.

SC questions Bihar govt over COVID-19 deaths

Furthermore, the court also rejected the COVID-19 death toll given by Bihar. Hearing the matter in the case, the bench observed that the figures provided were not actual. “We are not going to believe that only 12,000 people died in the state of Bihar due to COVID. We want your chief secretary to be here virtually at 2 PM,” the bench told the counsel appearing for the Bihar government.

On December 13, the Supreme Court had expressed concerns over low numbers of claims for ex gratia for COVID-19 deaths. The apex court had then slammed state governments for not providing adequate publicity about the portal which has been developed for the disbursement of the compensation. It had further noted that the states had not publicised the portal by providing full details of it through advertisements in local newspapers and channels.

SC directs state governments to publicise compensation scheme

Earlier on November 29, the apex court instructed the state governments to generate wide publicity about the COVID-19 compensation scheme. It also sought compliance reports regarding the number of deaths, claim forms received, and further the number of people to whom the compensation has been disbursed so far.

It had called upon the Gujarat government for creating an exclusive online portal that would invite applications for compensation. These directions came in view of the earlier order placed by the top court in October saying that no kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 will be denied ex gratia of Rs 50,000. It also informed that the compensation will be distributed within 30 days of submitting the application.