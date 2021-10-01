SC Raps Farmers Protesting Against Agrarian Laws; Asserts 'you Have Strangulated The City'

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on a farmers' organization for seeking permission to stage a satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. An SC bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a plea filed by farm union 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in this regard. At the outset, it stressed that there was no point in continuing the protests as the three farm laws have already been challenged before the court.

Justice Khanwilkar observed, "You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest. This coaxing should stop. You have blocked highways and roads. There is no purpose of protests if you come to courts."

However, the petitioner's counsel Ajay Choudhary clarified that his client was not a part of the ongoing protesters who have organised the road blockade at the Delhi borders. Thereafter, Justice CT Ravikumar asked him to file an affidavit to that effect and serve a copy of the petition on Attorney General KK Venugopal. The matter will now come up for hearing on October 4. Hearing a plea regarding the road blockade a day earlier, the SC opined that grievances should be resolved through judicial forums, agitation and parliamentary debates instead of perpetually blocking highways.

Citizens have equal rights to move freely & without fear. Their properties are being damaged: SC tells farmers' body — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2021

The impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.