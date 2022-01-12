SC Raps Maharashtra Assembly On Suspension Of 12 MLAs, Calls It ‘Dangerous For Democracy’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for its decision to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a year. Reacting to the issue, the apex court said that such a move could be dangerous to democracy. Furthermore, the SC called the move to ‘appear to be unconstitutional’.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday made its preliminary observations while hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the 12 MLAs against the assembly resolution of July 5, 2021, to suspend them from the House for a year. Speaking after the hearing, the bench said, “the House (Assembly) is governed by Constitution and fundamental rights. If there is a statutory obligation in filling up a vacancy, at best within six months, anything beyond that is unconstitutional.” The hearing came after a division bench of the SC comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar earlier agreed to examine hear the batch of pleas.

12 MPs suspended in Maharashtra assembly

During the two-day Monsoon Session of the state legislature on July 5, BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was in the chair. Thereafter, the aforesaid MLAs moved the Supreme Court challenging their suspension.

The suspended MLAs were accused of misbehaving in the House, leading to action. They were also noted to have used “abusive language” against the presiding officer, Bhaskar Jadhav. Furthermore, the court said that the suspension could not be for a period of one year.

“Even if we accept the argument that the House has the power to suspend, you cannot create a constitutional void or hiatus where a constituency remains unrepresented for a year. If a member is expelled, there is a vacancy that can be filled within six months. This is worse than expulsion as the constituency has no remedy. Each constituency has equal power to be represented,” the court said.

The court further noted that these are just its primary observations and there would be a final decision soon. The bench gave the MVA led state government time to prepare its reply to the questions posed by the Court. The apex court posted the matter for further hearing next Tuesday.

Image: PTI