SC Recognises 'marital Rape', Clarifies It's 'solely For The Purposes Of The MTP Act'

After Supreme Court on Thursday in a big decision said that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion, irrespective of their marital status, the apex court also ruled that the sexual assault of a woman by her husband can take the form of rape. In the first recognition of marital rape as an offence in the country, the top court in its judgement said that the meaning of rape must include the meaning of marital rape under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP Act) and Rules for the purposes of abortion.

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud also held that wives, who conceive out of forced sex by their husbands, will also come within the ambit of "survivors of sexual assault or rape".

Elaborating the rights of married women to terminate the pregnancy, the court in its order said, "Married women may also form the part of the class of survivors of sexual assault or rape. The ordinary meaning of the word rape is sexual intercourse with a person without consent or against their will. Regardless of whether such forced intercourse occurs in the context of matrimony, a woman may become pregnant as a result of non-consensual sexual intercourse performed upon her by her husband."

"Rape means sexual intercourse without consent and intimate partner violence is a reality. In this case, a woman may get forcefully pregnant," Justice Chandrachud said while pronouncing his judgement in the case. "Meaning of rape must be understood to be marital rape solely for the purposes of the MTP Act. This is important to save the woman from a forceful pregnancy. Any pregnancy alleged to be caused by force is rape," Justice Chandrachud added.

Abortion rights to all women

In a big move, the Supreme Court ruled that all women in India, including married and unmarried, have the right to choose and get an abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

While reading out the excerpts of the judgement, Justice Chandrachud said, "If Rule 3B(c) is understood as only for married women, it would perpetuate the stereotype that only married women indulge in sexual activities. This is not constitutionally sustainable. The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have the autonomy to have free exercise of these rights."

"The rights of reproductive autonomy give unmarried women similar rights as married women," he added. The court also held that a woman need not prove the commission of rape or sexual assault to seek termination of pregnancy under the MTP Act.