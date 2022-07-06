SC Refuses To Cancel Anticipatory Bail Granted To Vijay Babu In Sexual Assault Case

In a key development in the sexual assault case, Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to cancel the anticipatory bail which was granted to Malayalam actor Vijay Babu by the Kerala High Court.

While hearing the case on Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court also ordered investigation agencies to expedite interrogation. Supreme Court said that petitioner Vijay Babu may be interrogated beyond 3 July 2022. The top court has also asked the Malayalam actor Vijay Babu not to post anything on social media platforms against the victim.

Supreme Court refuses to cancel anticipatory bail granted to actor-producer Vijay Babu by Kerala HC in a sexual assault case



SC, however, modifies the part on interrogation of Kerala HC order & says that petitioner Vijay Babu may be interrogated beyond July 3, 2022, if necessary pic.twitter.com/P4zEkZQBam — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who was arrested and released on a bail, appeared before the probing committee in Ernakulam Town South police station for the fifth consecutive day on 1 July. Notably, the actor has been accused of alleged rape and was even arrested on June 27 after he appeared at the station for interrogation.

Post the arrest, the actor was released on bail as per the conditions set by the high court, which has ordered the actor to appear before the officials for questioning from June 27 to July 3, 2022, between 9 am to 5 pm. The actor was released on bail on his bond of Rs 5 lakhs along with two sureties of the same amount.

Vijay Babu assault case

On April 22, Kerala Police filed a case against actor-producer Vijay Babu after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by him. Following the claims, the actor took to his social media handle and mentioned that he was a victim in the case.

His social media interaction made him face another case as he allegedly disclosed the woman's identity. The victim, who has appeared in films produced by Vijay Babu, filed a complaint against him explaining that she has been physically and sexually exploited by the actor.

As per a report by ANI, Vijay Babu had mentioned that he is not afraid of the investigation and claimed he has not committed the crime. He also identified the woman and revealed that he knows her since 2018. After the news of the case against the actor surfaced on the internet, Vijay Babu stepped down from the position of an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).