Rakesh Pandey Encounter: SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking CBI Probe, Says 'can Move HC'

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for a fair, independent and impartial investigation into the encounter of wanted criminal Rakesh Pandey in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Earlier in the day, the top court heard the PIL filed for Rakesh Pandey, who was killed in an encounter by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on August 9, according to IG UP STF, Amitabh Yash. The encounter took place near Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde refused to hear the matter and asked the advocate who has filed the plea to approach the concerned High Court.

"You can go to the High Court. High Court power is as wide as Supreme Court's in this matter," CJI Bobde said. At the outset, the CJI asked can Supreme Court pass an injunction for the state not to commit crimes?

The lawyer had also sought a direction that the FIR (First Information Report) should be registered for the offences under section 302 (Murder), 201 (Destruction of Evidence), 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the police officials who had conducted the alleged encounter of Rakesh Pandey.

Rakesh Dubey encounter

Rakesh Pandey was responsible for the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in November 2005 - one of the most shocking political murders in the history of Uttar Pradesh. There were 10 cases registered against Rakesh Pandey under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. The cases were registered in Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Mau and Lucknow.

Pandey, a resident of Kopaganj in Mau, was involved in many criminal incidents. He was close to Mukhtar Ansari and Munna Bajrangi. After the murder of Munna Bajrangi, Rakesh Pandey a.k.a Hanuman Pandey became a big shooter of Mukhtar Ansari gang. He was carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh.

