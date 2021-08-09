SC Refuses To Entertain Pleas To Stop CCI Probe Against E-commerce Giants Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 9 refused to entertain a plea by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart by informing them that they must face an inquiry by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for anti-competitive practices.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant said, "We expect big organizations like Amazon and Flipkart to offer themselves for the inquiry and you do not want that. You have to submit an inquiry has to be permitted”.

On being told by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Flipkart, that the time to respond to the CCI was expiring on August 9 itself, the bench extended the time by four more weeks which was objected to by CCI representative Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Highlighting the COVID time requirement, Mehta said that a week should be given to these firms as in COVID times people mostly shop online through these companies.

Karnataka HC dismisses Amazon and Flipkart's pleas

On July 23, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea by Amazon and Flipkart against a probe initiated by CCI for the alleged violation of competition law.

The bench had observed, "The inquiry cannot be crushed at this stage. If the appellants aren't involved in violations of any provisions of the competition law, they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry by the Competition Commission of India".

It was further informed that the appeals were devoid of merits and substance and deserved to be dismissed.

SC demands CCI inquiry

SC emphasized that the CCI inquiry must go on. However, the court accepted the request made by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for extending the time for the companies to reply to CCI. The e-commerce companies had moved the apex court challenging the Karnataka High Court order.

The bench said it sees no reason to interfere in the high court order, and seeing that time granted is expiring on 9 August, “We extend it by 4 weeks”.

A division bench comprising justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Natraj Rangaswamy passed the order on a batch of appeals moved by the e-commerce companies challenging a June 11 order passed by a single judge of the high court.

The bench informed that the appellants needn't be afraid of an investigation by CCI and said, “In the considered opinion of the court, appeals filed by appellants are devoid of merit and deserved to be dismissed…”

Amazon had moved Karnataka High Court against a CCI order which had called for a director-general (DG) level investigation into allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the online sale of smartphones on its platform.

The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM), the informant before the CCI, had alleged predatory pricing, deep discounting, preferential seller listing, and exclusive partnerships, among others, against Amazon and Flipkart.

