SC Refuses To Grant Anil Deshmukh Interim Relief From Arrest; Matter Adjourned To August 3

In a big blow to ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest in a money laundering case. A three-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian was hearing the NCP leader's plea seeking the Enforcement Directorate's case against him. Asserting that the proceedings against him are "malafide", Deshmukh had argued that he is a mass leader in Maharashtra with huge experience in the state legislature.

Moreover, he sought relief on the ground that is a septuagenarian who is suffering from various age-related ailments included hypertension and cardiac problems. During the hearing, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari stressed on the protection of Deshmukh's liberty. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that there are several writ petitions pending where the validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been challenged.

Thereafter, the bench observed, "Not a single order has been brought to our notice and only other cases have been brought before us to have no coercive steps against the petitioners. SG says it is time to revisit those orders. He has relied on 3 judge bench orders." Thereafter, the court added that this plea will be listed on August 3 along with such connected matters so that the relief of no coercive action be considered.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Furthermore, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. On May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh under the PMLA for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI.

On June 26, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde who have been remanded to custody. For three times in a row, Deshmukh refused to appear before the ED pending the disposal of his plea in the apex court. Meanwhile, the central agency has already provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to the former Maharashtra Home Minister and his family members under the PMLA. This included one residential flat at Worli worth Rs.1.54 crore and 25 land parcels located at Dhutum village in Raigad.