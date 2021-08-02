SC Refuses To Grant Bail To Former Priest In A Rape Case On Plea Of Marrying Minor Victim

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday refused to grant interim bail to a former Catholic priest Robin Mathew, who was earlier convicted of raping and impregnating a minor girl. Robin Mathew was asked to move to Kerala High Court (HC) after he had approached the top court for bail on the plea of marrying the victim.

While refusing to grant bail to the Catholic priest Robin Mathew Vadakkumchery, a two-bench judge of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Vineet Saran said, "We are not inclined. You go and approach the Kerala High Court please."

This comes after the Additional District and Sessions Court of Thalassery in Kerala had awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to Robin Mathew in connection to the rape of a minor girl from Kottiyur under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Meanwhile, the survivor has also moved to the apex court seeking direction to marry the rape convict, Vadakkumchery. The victim, in her petition filed in the SC, said that she has filed the plea according to her own wish.

Advocate Amit George, who is appearing for Robin Mathew told the Supreme Court that he sought the bail on the ground that his client shall be able to marry the victim. However, the SC did not lend any credence to the arguments. Earlier, the convict had approached the Kerala HC as well, which had dismissed the petition filed by him. The Kerala High Court said the apex court had said any type of compromise in sexual offences or a lenient view cannot be accepted.

Earlier on March 18, 2021, the Supreme Court in a very significant judgment ruled that courts while adjudicating cases like rape, sexual assault, and molestation should not suggest or encourage any steps towards a compromise between the accused and the victim like marriage or mediation as “it is beyond their powers and jurisdiction” and it is this judgment of SC that the High Court had emphasized on.

A local court had on February 16, 2019, sentenced Father Robin Vadakkumchery to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty of raping and impregnating the 16-year-old minor victim. The rape came to light after the victim delivered a baby boy in December 2016 After the Childline India officials intimated the police, a case was registered on February 27, 2017, by the Peravoor police and the accused was arrested

